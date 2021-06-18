A federal judge has refused the request for looser restrictions on the confinement of Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette, facing felony charges for joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barnett wanted to be allowed to travel farther than 50 miles from home, particularly so he could travel to a car show this weekend on Mount Petit Jean and including an overnight stay away from home. He claims to make a living trading classic used cars. The government opposed his request in a scathing account of his behavior since being released to home confinement.

The federal court record today reflects this response from Juge Christopher R. Cooper in denying Barnett’s motion to modify conditions of his release.