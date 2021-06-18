A federal judge has refused the request for looser restrictions on the confinement of Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette, facing felony charges for joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Barnett wanted to be allowed to travel farther than 50 miles from home, particularly so he could travel to a car show this weekend on Mount Petit Jean and including an overnight stay away from home. He claims to make a living trading classic used cars. The government opposed his request in a scathing account of his behavior since being released to home confinement.
The federal court record today reflects this response from Juge Christopher R. Cooper in denying Barnett’s motion to modify conditions of his release.
The Court is not persuaded that the Defendant cannot pursue gainful employment within a 50-mile radius of his home as permitted by the current conditions. The Court will consider requests for limited exceptions to the challenged condition for bona-fide employment purposes (as well as for other purposes permitted under the current conditions). Any such requests shall indicate in full the position of the Defendant’s pre-trial services officer on the request. Defendant’s request to engage in overnight travel beginning today is also DENIED particularly in light of pre-trial services’ stated concerns regarding the logistics of supervision. All other conditions of pre-trial release shall remain in place.