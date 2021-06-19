By
Max Brantley
On
3:58 pm

And still the COVID-19 number rises.

Advertisement

The governor comments as if we can’t read reliable sources of information

51.4% of Arkansans 18 plus have at least 1 dose of the vaccine, and we are slowly building on that every day.

This comment was more apt for the day.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Hutchinson took one of his frequent turns on CNN today in his quest for the presidency or some other future relevancy such as a seat on the board of one of the big corporations he’s nurtured as governor.

He was pressed on the state’s low shot rate. He is concerned. He also was asked about the Arkansas vote suppression legislation in which the state seized power from local officials. He said the state takeover of local election power was appropriate even as he acknowledged Arkansas had a fair and largely trouble-free election in 2020.

 

Advertisement