And still the COVID-19 number rises.

Advertisement

The governor comments as if we can’t read reliable sources of information

51.4% of Arkansans 18 plus have at least 1 dose of the vaccine, and we are slowly building on that every day.

This comment was more apt for the day.

Advertisement

“Sixty-eitht percent versus 70 percent doesn’t matter,” said Andy Slavitt, who served as a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus response before stepping down last week. “What matters is 50 percent in Arkansas versus 90 percent in Vermont.” https://t.co/lktCQyAQPk — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 19, 2021

Advertisement

Hutchinson took one of his frequent turns on CNN today in his quest for the presidency or some other future relevancy such as a seat on the board of one of the big corporations he’s nurtured as governor.

He was pressed on the state’s low shot rate. He is concerned. He also was asked about the Arkansas vote suppression legislation in which the state seized power from local officials. He said the state takeover of local election power was appropriate even as he acknowledged Arkansas had a fair and largely trouble-free election in 2020.

“There is resistance out there that we have to overcome,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says about the state’s lower vaccination rates.

Hutchinson says the number of people not going back for a second dose has risen, which is “a concern.” https://t.co/0ycbmPXnYq pic.twitter.com/kHrnxjr99F — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 19, 2021