Hot enough for you? I hope the heat drives a group of Confederate flag wavers home early from a Little Rock park where they were spotted congregating. I recommend Appomattox Court House as a more appropriate gathering place for losers.
Anyway, the COVID numbers today:
New cases in 24 hours: 133 (higher than it has been on Sunday of late.)
Deaths: Zero new additions.
Active cases: 2,464, a drop of 25 from Saturday.
Hospitalizations: 261, up 17 from Saturday.
Vaccinations: About 4,300 additional.
The line is open.