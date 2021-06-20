Hot enough for you? I hope the heat drives a group of Confederate flag wavers home early from a Little Rock park where they were spotted congregating. I recommend Appomattox Court House as a more appropriate gathering place for losers.

Advertisement

Anyway, the COVID numbers today:

New cases in 24 hours: 133 (higher than it has been on Sunday of late.)

Advertisement

Deaths: Zero new additions.

Active cases: 2,464, a drop of 25 from Saturday.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations: 261, up 17 from Saturday.

Vaccinations: About 4,300 additional.

The line is open.