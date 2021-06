NEW: In a victory for college athletes, SCOTUS unanimously invalidates a portion of the NCAA’s “amateurism” rules. The court says the NCAA can no longer bar colleges from providing athletes with education-related benefits such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 21, 2021

It’s a partial victory. Not at issue in this appeal was the question of payment to college athletes, but it opens a crack the NCAA didn’t want to open.

Here’s the opinion.