The daily COVID-19 count reflects another big jump in the number hospitalized, from 216 yesterday to 281 today.
The full hospital report:
Current hospitalizations: 281
Total Beds: 8,814
Total Beds Available: 2,105
Total ICU Beds: 1,178
Total ICU Beds Available: 70
Total Vents: 1,066
Total Vents Available: 770
Total Covid patients in ICU: 134
Total Covid patients on vents: 63
Other COVID-19 numbers today:
New cases in the last 24 hours: 90
Deaths: 2
Active cases: 2,319, a drop from 2,464.
Vaccinations: Only about 1,600 since yesterday.
Some health officials are saying that the wearing of masks remains a good idea, even by the vaccinated, in places such as stores with lots of unmasked people. The spread of more virulent strains of the virus and the possibility, if slim, of becoming infected argue for caution, they say. They might as well shout into a thunderstorm in Arkansas.