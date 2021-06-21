The daily COVID-19 count reflects another big jump in the number hospitalized, from 216 yesterday to 281 today.

The full hospital report:

Current hospitalizations: 281

Total Beds: 8,814

Total Beds Available: 2,105

Total ICU Beds: 1,178

Total ICU Beds Available: 70

Total Vents: 1,066

Total Vents Available: 770

Total Covid patients in ICU: 134

Total Covid patients on vents: 63

Other COVID-19 numbers today:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 90

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 2,319, a drop from 2,464.

Vaccinations: Only about 1,600 since yesterday.

Some health officials are saying that the wearing of masks remains a good idea, even by the vaccinated, in places such as stores with lots of unmasked people. The spread of more virulent strains of the virus and the possibility, if slim, of becoming infected argue for caution, they say. They might as well shout into a thunderstorm in Arkansas.