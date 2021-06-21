Governor Hutchinson announced today an initiative to focus more of the state’s tourism effort on outdoor recreation.

By executive order, he directed the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation in the state Departments of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. It will use existing positions and state funding to coordinate investments in and marketing outdoor activities. A search will be conducted to fill the leadership of the office.

He also will name an advisory board. He said there’s great potential for growth in outdoor activities, a boon to the economy.

The governor also announced some tangible additions to outdoor opportunities. One is the addition of the 459-acre Blue Mountain Natural Area to a chain of nearby peaks — Rattlesnake Ridge and Pinnacle Mountain — for outdoor recreation. He also announced a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Forest Service to expand the use of the Lake Sylvia Recreation Area and the adjacent Camp Ouachita, a former Girl Scout camp with a restored lodge and cabins.

The Natural Heritage Commission and the Nature Conservancy announced in April a plan to conserve Blue Mountain, the westernmost peak in what’s known as the Maumelle Pinnacles chain. State and federal grants will provide most of the $4 million state share of the project. The Nature Conservancy pledged $1 million for land acquisition and $1 million for the development of trails and management.

U.S. Rep. French Hill participated in the press conference, describing federal resources that help the project and his own work on outdoor issues.