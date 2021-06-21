A contest has developed for the race to succeed retiring Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Larry Vaught in a district covering Pulaski, Saline and Perry counties.

Saline County District Judge Stephanie Casady announced for the seat today. Wendy Wood, a Little Rock lawyer who’s been a clerk to Vaught for 15 years, announced earlier.

Casady has been a district judge since 2012. Her experience includes work as a lawyer in the Department of Human Services and as a deputy prosecutor. A Little Rock native, she emphasized in her announcement xperience as both a litigator and judge.