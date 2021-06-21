The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed certification of a $13 billion class-action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs in which the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is a lead plaintiff.

The suit contends Goldman hid conflicts of interest from investors when it created risky subprime securities.

Reuters reports:

In directing the 2nd Circuit to reconsider the matter, the justices said the lower court had failed to properly assess whether the bank’s statements that the investors had called misleading were too generic to have affected its stock price.