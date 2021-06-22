The coronavirus news today includes a whopping rise in new cases (485! Highest since March 5) and yet another move upward in the number hospitalized, from 281 yesterday to 285 today, with 128 of those in ICU. Also sub-par vaccinations and a high positive test rate.
The numbers haven’t looked this bleak in months.
The daily report:
The governor commented:
COVID-19 won’t go away until more people take the vaccine. Until we increase the number of shots, we will continue to have increased numbers of hospitalizations and new cases like we did today. It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented.