The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith says in a news release that it has received a $32.3 million gift from an anonymous donor to develop health and wellness programs.

The projects include partnerships on nutrition programs with local schools, a community garden and a research facility focusing on wellness.

ACHE was founded in 2014 and its first college was the College of Osteopathic Medicine. It has grown to a facility with more than 500 acres including physical therapy and occupational therapy degree programs, as well as a clinic, residential development and apartments.

Its new ventures, perhaps coincidentally, include a partnership with the Walton Family Foundation-backed Brightwater center for the study of food. Holistic health has become a major focus of Walton heir Alice Walton, who is building a nonprofit medical school focusing on a holistic approach to health and a holistic health institute.

In the beginning, ACHE was founded with significant support from the Degen Foundation, which received $50 million from the sale of Sparks Regional Medical Center in 2009 for development of institutions of health education. Degen’s tax filings report a series of contributions to ACHE over the years — $46 million worth in the three most recent tax returns available to the public.

From Arkansas Business' report:

The gift will support renovations for the ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center in Fort Smith. The initial phase of the project is expected to be completed in December 2022. The first floor — 60,000 SF — will feature a community art gallery, art instruction spaces for students and the community; an artist-in-residence program; a space where occupational and physical therapy students can create and produce adaptive devices using a 3-D printer; a ceramics lab with a kiln to improve hand-eye coordination and art creation; and a theater. The center will have multiple cooking stations as well. Brightwater, an academic department of NorthWest Arkansas Community College, has signed an agreement with ACHE to create K-12, art-integrated curriculums that will focus on healthy nutrition. ACHE and Brightwater are collaborating on a pilot study, Integrated Culinary Arts and Nutrition, at Fort Smith Public Schools. ACHE is supporting teacher training sessions at Brightwater’s facility this summer and funding classroom equipment. This fall, teachers at Fairview, Cook, and Ballman elementary schools will begin teaching nutrition using mobile culinary teaching carts and Tower Gardens, an aeroponic indoor gardening system supplied by ACHE.

There’s more, including a fitness lab, community education in healthy cooking and facilities to study, among others, the contribution of good health practices to mental health.

CEO Kyle Parker described the gift and its benefits as “transformational.”

Here’s the full news release.