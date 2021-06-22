By
Max Brantley
On
12:08 pm

For better than a decade, Governor Hutchinson, who headed the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George W. Bush, has advocated an end to sentencing disparities for people convicted of federal crack and powder cocaine offenses.

He testified today in favor of legislation to end the disparity. His statement here.

He explains in an op-ed for Fox News:

Stiffer penalties rarely led to busts of major dealers, only of small-timers readily replace in the supply chain; people misunderstood crack, which is no different chemically from powder campaign and violence associated with its use was more a product of where it was being sold than its properties, and it is simply unfair. There have been changes, but sentences are still longer and disproportionately applied to Black defendants.

Vox explains:

The 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act created a 100 to 1 disparity between the amount of crack cocaine that triggers a federal mandatory minimum sentence versus powder cocaine. Five grams of crack mandated a five-year sentence — 500 grams of powder cocaine was required to trigger the same sentence.

The disparity has been reduced to 18, but that’s still unfair, Hutchinson and others argue. The proposed law also would allow those with past convictions to apply for retroactive application of the less harsh guidelines.

Hutchinson is right on this issue. But some members of his party don’t think so. Some Tweets today include Sen. Joyce Elliott’s rejoinder to a typical tirade from Terrible Trent Garner.

In league with Garner was Terrible Tom Cotton:

A touch of sanity from the governor’s nephew and former Republican:

PS: The war on drugs has been a failure. See Prohibition for the results of Cotton’s tough-on-crime approach to the use of substances.

 