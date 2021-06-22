One man was killed and another wounded in shootings shortly before midnight Monday near 18th and Poplar, North Little Rock.

A police release:

On June 21, 2021, at approximately 11:44 p.m., North Little Rock Police Officers responded to the area of 18th and North Poplar Street in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject inside of a wrecked vehicle suffering

from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. While on scene, a second victim was located at 18th and North Poplar suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.