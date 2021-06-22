The state Board of Finance took up today the question of dealing with a $70 million shortfall expected next year in the public school employee health insurance program.

It heard a variety of ideas about addressing the shortfall and was encouraged to consider a motion for the legislature to consider, perhaps at its next meeting on June 29.

Among the items of discussion:

DISPARITY: An analysis that shows the state provides far more support for state employee insurance (which covers legislators) than for public school employees.

PREMIUM INCREASES: It discussed several proposals for addressing the $70 million shortfall in the school employee program. Even with a $35 million contribution approved by the legislature for the 2022 fiscal year, a cash-flow deficit would continue in all the proposals. And depending on the type of insurance and status of the employee, all the alternatives showed sharp increases in the amount employees would have to pay.

For example: Here’s a proposal for narrowing the cash flow and the impact on rates.

State Rep. Jim Wooten pleaded for help for school employees. He said they’ve struggled for years because of the legislature’s unwillingness to solve the problem. He said there should be parity between the state employee and school employee program, but “that’s going to take some money.”

Auditor Andrea Lea noted that anything the board does is only a recommendation. The legislature has the final say and it refused a proposal from the employee benefits board that once oversaw both insurance programs. Instead, the legislature killed the board and turned its duties over to the state Board of Finance, a group that oversees state investments. Lea said the board’s work will be futile if the legislators ignore it.

Lea, and others, noted the need for money comes at a time when the state is looking at a $1 billion surplus. An infusion of money is a one-time fix and it has been done before, speakers noted. But if revenue is sufficient to build a billion-dollar surplus, you could conclude the state could afford an ongoing sufficient contribution to employee insurance.

One public comment repeated earlier findings that school employees pay more than in most surrounding states and get less in state support than most surrounding states.

Tracey Nelson, executive director, of the Arkansas Education Association, repeated the group’s belief that the legislature should address the deficit and not put the burden on school employees. She said 10 to 20 percent premium increases for employees were unfair. She said, as a long-term solution, the legislature should build health insurance costs into the adequacy funding formula for schools.

Discussion on the board turned to getting the legislature to commit permanently to covering the necessary reserve fund, about 25 percent of spending. That could mean a commitment to maintaining an $85 million reserve. The figure would change year to year based on experience.