Here’s how the Mississippi River bridge closure is affecting nearby residents’ lives and their economy: 1/5 West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says, “This has completely crippled our city in so many different ways, from just the quality of life to the economic impact.” https://t.co/QYh1HXXo6C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2021

Interesting thread from the White House:

It is using the closed Interstate 40 bridge as a selling point for President Biden’s infrastructure spending proposal.

Noted: Several have commented that Biden shouldn’t spend money in states where senators oppose the stimulus package. That would be both Arkansas and Tennesse. And, in Arkansas, you can add unanimous opposition from House members as well. A good example is Republican Rep. French Hill who’s been complaining today about increased federal spending to help the average person and proposals to raise taxes on Hill’s base — millionaires — to pay for it. The deficit, which didn’t matter to Hill when he was passing an enormous tax cut for the wealthy, suddenly is important to the millionaire former banker.

And while we are speaking about Memphis: This is a fascinating article about the enormous logistics hub that Memphis has become, with the I-40 bridge traffic an integral part of its air, rail, river and road connections.