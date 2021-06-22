The news roundup begins with a shocking rise in new COVID-19 cases and a continuing poor performance on getting shots. The line is open.

It occurs to me that it wasn’t an auspicious day for the University of Arkansas to announce a return to full capacity for all athletic events this fall, meaning all 70,000-plus seats in Razorback Stadium. Tailgating, Hogtown and all the other up-close-and-personal group events are being touted, with cheeerleaders screaming and the band blasting (between occasional drains of spit valves.) Woo.