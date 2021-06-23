James R. “Rus” Russell III, a Democratic candidate for governor, has scheduled a Happy Others Day from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Minnie Harris Park in Harrison.

A Russell news release explains:

This event is dedicated to every Arkansan who has been demonized, ostracized or made to feel like an “Other” by legislation passed during the 93rd General Assembly.

The first “Others Day” was held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, the day before Mother’s Day, in the wake of the many hateful bills passed by the Arkansas Legislature this year.

“I made the decision to run with “Others” because the underlying ideology being promoted by the regressive laws is known academically as “Otherization” or “Otherness” – a means of creating division, marginalizing and dehumanizing a population or people for the purposes of control, exploitation, etc…” Russell explained.

So who are the “Others?”

• Those who continue to suffer with ethnic discrimination and hatred

that has been emboldened in recent years.

• Women and LBGTQIA+ persons whose rights have been infringed upon; being

deemed “lesser” in the eyes of the state.

• Survivors of abuse or neglect who had difficulties obtaining mental healthcare to

recover from their traumas.

• Families who have lost loved ones to violent crime, gun violence, or drug overdose.

• Families who lost loved ones due to the failed response of our leaders in the COVID-

19 pandemic.

• Friends, loved ones, and allies whose support and voices are desperately needed by

the rest of our state.

This event will be only one of many upbeat days of unification around the state for all

Arkansans and will feature music, food, drinks, entertainment, and speakers throughout the afternoon.