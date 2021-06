The COVID-19 report for June 23:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 389, which is at least a bit below yesterday’s three-month high increase of 485.

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 151 more, to 2,721.

Hospitalizations: 279, down six from yesterday, with 122 in ICU and 67, an increase of three, on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 4,700 additional.