Bad as the 2021 legislature was, the Arkansas General Assembly managed not to accomplish some of the assaults on freedom passed or under consideration in other states.

Just a couple of examples:

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has added to a wave of mind-control legislation aimed at public schools a law to require public universities to survey staff and students on their political beliefs. This is freedom? This is constitutional? Consequences of not doing the survey are not spelled out, but legislators have talked of cutting funding. Consequences for students who crack wise, say with references to the First Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, also are unclear. This man wants to be the next president, BTW.

DeSantis, however, said the intent of the measure is to prevent public universities and colleges from becoming “hotbeds for stale ideology.” “It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas,” DeSantis said. “Unfortunately, now the norm is, these are more intellectually repressive environments. You have orthodoxies that are promoted, and other viewpoints are shunned or even suppressed.”

DeSantis really means is that he does NOT want students exposed to ideas he doesn’t like. It’s a familiar belief in Arkansas, where talk of “divisive topics” is now against the law. Sen. Alan Clark is a good example, too. None of the kids from his hometown of Lonsdale thought wrong until they got to Fayetteville and had their heads filled with pointy-headed nonsense, such as that former Sen. J. William Fulbright was a racist segregationist.

Then, take Missouri. Please.

In addition to gun sovereignty claptrap and anti-abortion legislation on a par with Arkansas, Missouri legislators are now threatening to impose a ban on birth control coverage under Medicaid. For now, at least, people who can afford it can buy their own. But you know, deep down, that keeping women barefoot and pregnant is the ultimate goal of this crowd.

Arkansas does all it can to discourage comprehensive sex education and contraceptive distribution, but it hasn’t made it prohibited de jure just yet.