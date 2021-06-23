Televangelist Jim Bakker and his Morningside Church Productions have settled a state of Missouri lawsuit over false claims that Silver Solution, a health supplement, could cure coronavirus.

He will pay $156,000 to settle the lawsuit, according to papers filed Tuesday. Refunds must be made to those who paid for the product and he must not advertise it as useful in diagnosing, treating or curing an illness.

Arkansas’s attorney general has a similar deceptive trade practices lawsuit pending in Pulaski Circuit Court. According to online court records, the lawsuit is still pending.