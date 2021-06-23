The look on @mattgaetz face as he is being completely crushed by Gen Milley is just priceless. 👇 https://t.co/EJPFZ8Cx6E
— Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) June 23, 2021
No further comment necessary.
Advertisement
Well, except there’s no such a thing as CRT, it’s just a dog whistle for stoking white anxiety and rage. And the grassroots uprising against it? Read the article linked here.
Shocked, shocked to hear the hand-wringing parents are political pros: Fox’s anti-“critical race theory” parents are also GOP activists | Media Matters for America https://t.co/tyH7hKKs5t
— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 23, 2021
Advertisement