Amazon has announced an array of wind and solar power projects to meet a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and the new investments include 11 “utility-scale” solar projects, two of them in Arkansas.

A map distributed by the company shows plans next year for two solar “farms” in Arkansas — the 135-megawatt Apple Blossom plant in Cross County and the 120-megawatt Big Cypress plant in Crittenden County.

The installations are said to be intended to power corporate offices, “fulfillment centers” and data centers. In Arkansas, multiple Amazon operations include two giant distribution centers, or so-called fulfillment centers, under construction in Little Rock and North Little Rock for delivery of online purchases. There are also some smaller, but still sizable distribution centers in Pulaski County. Amazon recently announced plans for another major distribution in Mississippi, near Memphis.