The Commercial Appeal in Memphis (paywall) today is marking a 50th anniversary that won’t be celebrated in Little Rock.

It is the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of FedEx in Little Rock. Fed Ex now celebrates its anniversaries pegged to its move to Memphis in 1973, when it was lured in part by a promise of a Memphis airport expansion and $6 million loan. The rest is transportation history. Memphis is the logistics hub of the nation and has the second-busiest airport in the world. Governing magazine in 2010 called Memphis’ decision to lure the fledgling enterprise perhaps “the single most important economic development decision made in any major U.S. city in the past 30 years.” Which could also be said, in reverse, about Little Rock.

Fred Smith in 1971 bought control of Arkansas Aviation Sales in Little Rock and began developing his idea of overnight air freight delivery.

Why the move? You hear many versions of the story, primarily the refusal of the city airport commission to extend the runway and provide other facilities for Smith’s company. But there were skeptics of Smith in Little Rock financial quarters, according to some accounts. This, too, is said to have been a factor as Smith struggled to win financing for enough jets to make his idea work.

Some Arkansans joined the enterprise and profited handsomely. Little Rock has a FedEx shipping center for parcel delivery.