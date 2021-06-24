The daily numbers on COVID-19 are, again, discouraging. More sick people, more deaths, more people in the hospital and mediocre vaccinations.

Said the governor:

Today is the third day with a report of greater than 380 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This has been driven mostly by two factors: lack of vaccinations & the COVID variants. Vaccines are effective against the most prevalent variant in the state & are available across Arkansas.

He might have added that the state’s epidemiologist thinks, particularly in light of the rise of a dangerous variant, that masks might still be advisable in places with crowds, even for the vaccinated.