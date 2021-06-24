West Little Rock’s first medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open on November 1 after the owners received approval from the state Medical Marijuana Commission Tuesday night.

Good Day Farm Little Rock received approval to move to 11600 Chenal Parkway, Suite 1 from its current location at 900 Rodney Parham Road where it operates as Capital City Medicinals. The dispensary, which was originally licensed in January 2019, will continue to operate as Good Day Farm on Rodney Parham until the new location opens.

Good Day Farm Little Rock will be the first dispensary west of I-430 in Little Rock. The other closest dispensaries are Herbology on Kanis Road near 12th Street, Native Green on Cantrell Road in the Riverdale area and Custom Cannabis in Alexander.

Owner Alex Gray said the new location is in a more heavily trafficked area and it’s not “across the street” from another dispensary. (Little Rock House of Cannabis is currently located less than half a mile from Herbology.)

“We thought that the patients of Central Arkansas, especially in West Little Rock … would be better served if there was a dispensary that was more central to those areas,” Gray said.

The new location has 6,000-square-feet of space, but will not include a grow operation, Gray said. The state allows dispensaries to conduct small grow operations with up to 50 mature plants and up to 150 immature plants.

“We just don’t think it’s necessary,” Gray said of the grow operation. “There’s plenty of product in the market and [we] don’t think there’s any reason to do that. The cost-benefit doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

The new location on Chenal is in the same shopping center as the Purple Cow restaurant, a diner popular with families. Gray said he didn’t believe there were any concerns about locating near the restaurant and commission spokesman Scott Hardin said no issues had been raised to the commission.

Capital City Medicinals LLC, the legal entity that owns the dispensary, purchased the dispensary in November 2020 from Harvest Dispensaries, Cultivations & Production Facilities LLC, which opened the dispensary in February of that year and named it Harvest House of Cannabis, originally licensed as Natural State Wellness and owned by Hank Wilkins, Leo Hauser, Dustin McDaniel, Melissa Moody, Marvin Parks and others.

Brian Chilson

Capital City Medicinals is made up of owners Alex Gray, Ann Gray, Nate Steel and Lauren Steel.

Alex Gray, Nate Steel and Lauren Steel are also part-owners of Good Day Farm Arkansas, a marijuana cultivation operation that is building a new facility in Pine Bluff. Although the dispensary owners also own a cultivation facility, the Good Day Farm Little Rock dispensary will sell products from all cultivators, “to give the patients the best variety possible,” Gray said.