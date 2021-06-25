By
The daily COVID-19 numbers include yet another rise in people sick enough to be hospitalized:

New cases: 302

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 2,911, up 61 from yesterday.

Hospitalizations: 291, up 9 from Thursday, with 125 in ICU and 67 on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 5,100 more.

UPDATE: How bad are things? The governor is shutting down weekend data.

The overwhelming majority of COVID patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated. These vaccines are effective, but we need more Arkansans to get the shot. Beginning this week, @ADHPIO will not publish COVID data on the weekends, but it will be available on Monday.

 

 

