The daily COVID-19 numbers include yet another rise in people sick enough to be hospitalized:

New cases: 302

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 2,911, up 61 from yesterday.

Hospitalizations: 291, up 9 from Thursday, with 125 in ICU and 67 on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 5,100 more.

UPDATE: How bad are things? The governor is shutting down weekend data.