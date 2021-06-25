Col. Angela Ochoa became commander of Little Rock Force Base and leader of its 19th Airlift wing, the first woman in those positions.

She’s a 2001 Air Force Academy graduate with 2,800 hours as a command pilot and has served previously at LRAFB. She’s most recently been vice commander of a mobility wing at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

The news release on her new role says she will be responsible for the readiness of 62 C-130 aircraft and their supporting personnel along with the well-being of some 10,000 personnel and families at LRAFB.