U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia for changing election laws “with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.” pic.twitter.com/Gi7B4i4zXV — The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2021

The Biden Justice Department has sued Georgia over new voting restrictions because they are aimed at reducing Black voter participation.

Advertisement

This Washington Post article, published shortly before the suit was filed, includes this about the so-called Georgia Election Integrity Act, one of a wave of similarly branded suppression laws introduced and passed in Republican-controlled states:

The law imposes new limits on the use of absentee ballots, makes it a crime for outside groups to provide food and water to voters waiting at polling stations, and hands greater control over election administration to the state legislature.

The Arkansas legislature did every one of these things in its 2021 push to make voting harder in Arkansas. The law changes have been challenged here already in a federal lawsuit, though not be the Justice Department. It’s cookie-cutter stuff that a right-wing group has boasted of designing and passing nearly surreptitiously in legislatures all over America. Republicans can’t win honestly — thus vote suppression, gerrymandering and anxiety dog whistles such as non-existent transgender women athletes, invading illegal aliens and teaching about racism. (Is there any better example of the persistence of systemic racism than Republican states’ passage of laws transparently aimed as a reaction to increased Black voter turnout?)

Advertisement

C’mon down General Garland. He recently told Justice employees:

“We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access and where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act.”