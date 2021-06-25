While Republican politicians like Robin Lundstrum, Missy Irvin and Leslie Rutledge engage in transgender demagoguery, the scientific community is mobilizing to refute the Arkansas legislature’s practice of medicine, specifically the ban on transgender care for minors.

In the lawsuit challenging the new law — which will put a medical clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital out of business at the end of July if the lawsuit isn’t successful — a group of 19 medical, mental health and educational organizations have intervened to ensure all children — transgender and otherwise — receive optimal medical and mental health care. They offer “scientific views and insights.” Their attempts to do that during legislative hearings were sharply curtailed, highlighted by the handcuffing and arrest of one parent of a transgender child on orders of Rep. Jack Ladyman because he spoke longer than two minutes.

You can read the legal filing here.

But note the participants: