The Venture Center is hosting a “Pitch N’ Pint” competition that “pits entrepreneurs in a real-time Shark Tank-style pitch competition where winners leave with cash and connections.” The most promising business owner will walk away with $15,000.
Ten Arkansas entrepreneurs will be competing virtually on Tuesday, June 29, from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to watch online.
A Little Rock nonprofit offering entrepreneurial support and accelerator programs, The Venture Center is hosting the virtual Zoom competition in collaboration with Venture Noire and Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.
The competition offers $31,000 in prizes and is focused on women, people of color and veterans whose Arkansas-based businesses have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 and whose ARR or annual sales is less than $100,000. After the contestants deliver their three-minute elevator pitches to judges and a virtual crowd of enthusiastic start-up folks, onlookers will vote for the Audience Choice Award Winner.
The first place winner will receive $15,000; second place will receive $10,000; third place, $5,000 and the audience choice winner will receive $1,000.
Contestants:
Tasha Teaches Spanish – LaTasha Moore
Peak Potential – Jolana Botswick
Williams Professional Coding College – Vickie Williams
Mr. Davis Pickles – Dedric Davis
Elite Recruiting – Kissa Kimble
WoofCat – Nicole Winstead
femPAQ – April Roy
Certified Pies – Samantha Stewart
Arkansas Youth Sports Association – Willie Larry, Jr.
Edamame Films, Ayana Baraka
You can register to watch the event here.