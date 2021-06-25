The Venture Center is hosting a “Pitch N’ Pint” competition that “pits entrepreneurs in a real-time Shark Tank-style pitch competition where winners leave with cash and connections.” The most promising business owner will walk away with $15,000.

Ten Arkansas entrepreneurs will be competing virtually on Tuesday, June 29, from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to watch online.

A Little Rock nonprofit offering entrepreneurial support and accelerator programs, The Venture Center is hosting the virtual Zoom competition in collaboration with Venture Noire and Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

You can register to watch the event here.