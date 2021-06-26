Police officer dies after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge https://t.co/HSdkPUIJ0f — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) June 26, 2021

A Pea Ridge police officer was struck by a vehicle and killed at a gas station about noon today.

The Pea Ridge Times reports that witnesses say the vehicle that struck the officer left the scene. Details are otherwise sketchy, though a news briefing is scheduled this afternoon.

It happened at the White Oak station. The officer was on duty and a police car with damage to the front end was part of the investigation scene.

UPDATE:

Arrests have been made, KARK reports.