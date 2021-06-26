Now that Governor Hutchinson has ended weekend updates on COVID-19 in Arkansas, we won’t have that daily nugget to anchor the open line.

I’m reasonably certain more people have tested positive and many times more refuse to get the vaccination.

Arkansas’s poor performance was noted in The Hill today, along with the governor’s for more people to get shots.

Arkansas is rated fifth in new COVID-19 cases among U.S. states, as it saw a 51 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks, data from Johns Hopkins University showed, according to The Associated Press. Anthony Fauci, President Biden‘s chief medical adviser, has warned of local surges in areas where there are low vaccination rates. Arkansas has only 34 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent Associated Press analysis showed that the majority of those who are dying or being hospitalized from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The line is open.