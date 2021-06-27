Governor Hutchinson had another appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation today and was again asked about Arkansas’ poor performance on getting people vaccinated.

Hutchinson put it down to a decline in a sense of urgency because of earlier drops in new cases and the number hospitalized. With those numbers rising again, and other efforts the state is making, he said he hoped vaccinations would go up. He said Arkansas was up to 50 percent of adults vaccinated. He cited incentives, which hadn’t been very successful; an ad campaign, and education efforts to encourage vaccinations.

Advertisement

The program began with news that UAMS had reopened its COVID-19 unit and experienced a sharp increase in the number hospitalized.

Hutchinson’s appearance was interrupted by a switch to live coverage of the condo collapse in Florida.