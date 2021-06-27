KARK/Fox 16 reports on the Texarkana police’s fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance Saturday night.

From our news partner’s report:

Officials said that officers were responding to a disturbance call at a multi-family residence, where the caller said a man was pacing in the street threatening to kill someone, and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Police said that when they made contact with the man he charged officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them.

An officer fired his weapon and struck the man. Officers said that they rendered aid until an ambulance arrived.

Police said that the man died at the scene and no officers were injured.