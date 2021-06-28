The Little Rock City Board will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to try again to pass a resolution stating how the board would spend a one-city sales tax increase if voters approve it in a special September election.

The resolution isn’t binding and some differences among board members on priorities contributed to the failure of the board to get the necessary votes to pass it earlier. The resolution drew five votes, needing six to pass.

Here’s the resolution to be considered Tuesday. It mirrors the resolution defeated earlier. It lists priorities, heavy on park and recreation spending, for a tax that is expected to produce $53 million a year at the outset and be in place for 10 years before sunsetting.

The regular agenda meeting will follow. It is to schedule votes on measures a week later. Back before the board, among others, is the proposal for a Third Street entertainment district — allowing drinking on sidewalks in the River Market area for 13 weeks — which was tabled because of neighbors’ objections earlier. It appears on the consent agenda for tomorrow’s meeting.