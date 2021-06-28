The state report on COVID-19 cases today is the first since Friday now that the state has stopped providing weekend updates. But the report isn’t good.

The number hospitalized today stood at 314, up 23 since Friday. 129 patients are in ICU and 63 require ventilators.

Other numbers today:

New cases since the last report: Up 966, an average of more than 300 per day, including weekend days that are typically light.

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 258 higher than on Friday.

Vaccinations: Up almost 14,000 over the three-day span, still well short of where the state needs to be to reach goals for broad immunity.

Get a shot, dammit. And you might want to think twice about discarding those masks.

UPDATE: The Health Department has come up with a one-day change in numbers, which blunts the overall impact somewhat. (For example, the number of active cases is down from Sunday, but still up over Friday.)