Arkansas stopped extended federal unemployment benefits by order of Governor Hutchinson on Saturday. That was 10 weeks earlier than the federal legislation provided.

Hutchinson echoed the explanation of other Republican governors and the theory of the business lobby — the $300 weekly benefits, though relatively small once regular unemployment pay is exhausted (16 weeks in Arkansas) — were discouraging people from working.

The New York Times examined that notion today and the findings were, at best, mixed for the notion that deadbeat slackers just needed a little push.

The lead is from Missouri, one of the first to halt aid. Employers there say the end of benefits hasn’t unleashed a flood of job-seekers.

