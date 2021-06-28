40/29 reports that Shawna Cash, believed to be the driver of the car that ran over and killed Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, told a reporter at her court appearance today: “I apologize. I didn’t mean to.”

She responded to a reporter’s question as she walked to a court appearance.

Cash’s car drove off Saturday when two officers tried to block her at a gas station in response to an alert from another police agency. Apple was struck and killed. After a chase, arrests were made in Bella Vista. Cash and Elija Andazola, 18, are both charged with capital murder and other charges. A judge ordered them held without bond today.