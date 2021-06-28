State Rep. Fred Love of Little Rock announced today that he’d seek the Senate seat held by term-limited Sen. Joyce Elliott in 2022.

He said he was running to continue the “proud legacy” of Elliott, who taught Love when he was a student at Joe T. Robinson High School.

Love, director of community services for Pulaski County, is serving his sixth term in the House.

I believe he’s the first to announce for District 31, whose boundaries likely will change when Republicans get through redrawing district lines.