A federal judge has dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the U.S. government and a number of states. It’s a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.https://t.co/5briSwvCVm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2021

News today on anti-trust lawsuits filed against Facebook.

For the record, this is another out-of-state legal effort Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined, along with most other states.

The judge said they hadn’t produced evidence that Facebook was a monopoly. The suits can be refiled.