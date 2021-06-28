A federal judge has dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the U.S. government and a number of states. It’s a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.https://t.co/5briSwvCVm
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2021
News today on anti-trust lawsuits filed against Facebook.
For the record, this is another out-of-state legal effort Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined, along with most other states.
The judge said they hadn’t produced evidence that Facebook was a monopoly. The suits can be refiled.
