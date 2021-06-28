Noted:

We're proud to have @Nate_Steel on the Common Ground Arkansas board. His take on the top 3 issues Arkansans face in the political realm:

1) Partisan primaries

2) Dark money

3) Too little focus on local; too much focus on national Learn more about Nate in the video below. pic.twitter.com/cBhy3Z8waH — CommonGroundAR (@commongroundar) June 28, 2021

A Republican of the controlling junta might say: “Big deal. Another loser Democrat has joined sorehead Sen. Jim Hendren’s little group.”

Which, given his unsuccessful race for attorney general as a Democrat, is a fact.

But his top concerns are also facts.

And they will also be hard to overcome because of Republican dominance of the legislature and its efforts to prevent ballot fixes though the popular petition process.