Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders is traveling Arkansas, with appearances at Republican events and, here, Sunday before Twin Lakes Baptist Church in Mountain Home, with church founders Sam and Annette Bailey.

It’s a rare window on the candidate. A new story for me was her account of her initial plan to go to the University of Arkansas, then a last-minute switch to Ouachita Baptist, where her parents and brothers had gone. She talked about her faith, her family and her time with Donald Trump. As a preacher’s kid, she’s comfortable from years of experience in the church setting.

The program begins around the 39-minute mark. It’s not an overtly political appearance, apart from obligatory nods to the wonders of Arkansas.

Sam Bailey praised the entire Huckabee family for their “positive’ approach to life. (He hasn’t been reading Daddy Mike’s Twitter feed much lately, I guess.) He praised Sanders’ book.

A church member flew Sanders to Mountain Home and was to fly her to a meeting in Jonesboro and then back to Little Rock, a gift that should be reported in time in her campaign finance records. She follows in her dad’s footsteps in cultivating people with planes to fly around.

Eventually, perhaps, Sanders will sit down with reporters and go to meetings where she might encounter a bit more political rough-and-tumble