Sheila Caudle, 63, got a probationary sentence in Circuit Court in Conway this week after pleading guilty to stealing an amount state auditors put around $2 million while she was a Mayflower district court clerk from 2010 to 2014.

Probation.

Old white lady’s life matters in Faulkner County.

The Log Cabin Democrat report on the detail doesn’t provide information on what led to the prosecution’s leniency on the case.

I can’t help but think of the black guy who wound up dying on the floor of a Conway grocery store, subdued by multiple cops, under suspicion of shoplifting.

The article says Caudle left her job for state employment. She’s apparently now retired. She was also assessed $1,440 in fines and costs. A restitution hearing is scheduled Oct. 21. Restitution is a rarity in cases like this, but perhaps she squirreled some away rather than spending it all at Walmart.

The sheriff described the case in a 2019 release on her arrest:

Mrs. Caudle began working as the City Clerk in January 2010. As the city clerk, her responsibilities included maintaining all records; she was also responsible for accepting payments for fines and making the bank deposits. Sheila Caudle resigned from her position in August of 2014. During the investigation, documents were requested from January 1, 2010, through August 14 2014. One of the documents provided was a receipt book, which was missing several pages and seemed to have been tampered with. This receipt book was used for documenting fine payments from the public. It was reported to authorities that citizens would often pay their fines in cash while Mrs. Caudle was outside on her break smoking or working in the flower bed, and she would accept these payments while she was on her break. Several discrepancies were noted while looking through the data provided from the Mayflower Court Virtual Justice System and the bank the city used. As the investigation continued, it was determined that Shelia Caudle allegedly falsified the amount of money she collected from the public, as her computer entries never matched the bank deposits. Investigators were unable to determine how much of the total deposits were made in cash due to the missing fine payment receipts. It was also discovered that certain documents were either destroyed or had been tampered with. According to a written statement, Sheila Caudle was seen burning court documents in the parking area behind Mayflower City Hall. Sheila stated she digitized all the paperwork and no longer needed to keep the hard copy documents. There is no ordinance in place granting permission to burn court documents. Caudle is also accused of printing dummy checks just prior to her resignation. The investigation revealed a total of over $2,000,000.00 in missing funds. On July 16, 2019, Shelia Caudle was arrested and transported to Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II, she was charged with Theft of Property (Class D Felony), Abuse of Public Trust (Class D Felony), and Tampering with Public Records (Class D Felony).

The charge to which she pleaded limited the theft accusation to an amount between $1,000 and $5,000. The Class D felony carried a maximum penalty up to six years in prison. She had tried to have the charge dismissed under a statute of limitations argument, which the prosecutor opposed saying serial thefts by a public employee was a continuing course of conduct that occurred within the five-year period before her arrest in 2019. Her lawyer argued the state knew or should have known about her conduct as early as 2012 or 2013 and thus the charge should be dismissed.

The acceptance of the plea bargain was signed by Circuit Judge Troy Braswell. Conditions of her 72-month probation include a bar on casino gambling.