Those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas jumped from 306 yesterday to 325 today. There are 150 in ICU, with half of them on ventilators.

Get a shot, dammit.

Other COVID-19 numbers today:

New cases since yesterday: 686 (highest since February.)

Deaths: 4

Active cases: A whopping rise of 398, to 3,763.

Vaccinations: About 10,400 more since yesterday, best in a good while.

UPDATE: KATV reports an outbreak at the Human Development Center in Conway — 13 residents and 20 staff.