Chris Jones, a Democratic candidate for governor, says he’s enjoyed a surge of giving in the two weeks since he announced — $575,000 from 8,600 donors — and also had 500 people signed up to volunteer for him.

He hasn’t filed a report yet so it’s not possible to know yet where that money is coming from. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t have a number of out-of-state donors. His video announcement, viewed 4.7 million times, has gotten wide national attention and won him time on national TV.

Jones’ news release said: “This incredible early support and excitement from Arkansans will allow us to build the kind of operation that shows up and listens, engages in the real-world concerns of Arkansans across the state and organizes people to take action.”

Wesley Brown, writing about the news for Black Consumer News, noted that Jones has also been endorsed by The Collective PAC, a national group devoted to increasing Black representation.

Jones’ Democratic opponents so far are Anthony Bland, Rus Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. On the Republican side, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge have announced. They have raised $5 million and more than $1 million respectively.