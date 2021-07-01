I figured something up when the daily update came too late for the 5 p.m. TV newscasts.

Arkansas is heading for trouble. Another huge rise in new cases. Also, the number hospitalized with COVID-19 rose again today, by 12 over yesterday, to 337. Of these, 150 are in an ICU and 75 of them are on ventilators.

Other key numbers today:

New cases in 24 hours: 700

Deaths: Zero.

Active cases: An increase of 436

Vaccinations: Only 6,300, not enough to reverse the way things are going.

Note that testing is fairly low and the positivity rate is sky high.