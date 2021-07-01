By
Max Brantley
On
5:05 pm

I figured something up when the daily update came too late for the 5 p.m. TV newscasts.

Advertisement

Arkansas is heading for trouble. Another huge rise in new cases. Also, the number hospitalized with COVID-19 rose again today, by 12 over yesterday, to 337. Of these, 150 are in an ICU and 75 of them are on ventilators.

Other key numbers today:

Advertisement

New cases in 24 hours: 700

Deaths: Zero.

Advertisement

Active cases: An increase of 436

Vaccinations: Only 6,300, not enough to reverse the way things are going.

Note that testing is fairly low and the positivity rate is  sky high.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Today’s news roundup, minus the COVID report. The line is open
Tags

Commenting FAQs