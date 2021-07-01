So far these are the NIL deals for the #Razorbacks. – CB Khari Johnson has partnered with Yoke Gaming, per his IG!

– WR Trey Knox has signed with PetSmart, per a release! pic.twitter.com/KI6VG0AvM0 — All Hog Sports Podcast (@AllHogSportsPod) July 1, 2021

A couple of Razorbacks are on the leading edge of the new NCAA rule allowing athletes to strike endorsement deals (something a new state law in Arkansas was going to allow in January.)

Wide receiver Trey Knox has struck a deal with PetSmart (or we probably should say Knox and his Husky, Blue. Another Razorback, Khari Johnson, says he has a deal with Yoke Gaming.

The UA has a list of rules for athletes to follow. I wonder about the 1st Amendment implication of the rule that says athletes may not strike deals with competitors of exclusive UA sponsors.

I’m glad athletes won a recent court decision on enhanced educational benefits and that they’ve been freed to make some money off their names, a privilege previously the monopoly of a relative handful of major colleges (most lose money on all sports) and overpaid coaches.

But let’s get real. Where there’s money to be made, there’s cheating to be done. Wait for it.