Court-packing works. Ask the Republican Party.

In 6-3 votes today, joined by two justices stolen from the Democratic Party through Mitch McConnell maneuvers and hypocrisy, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered victories avidly sought by Republicans.

VOTING RIGHTS: The court overturned lower courts that invalidated Arizona laws to prohibit submission of absentee ballots by anyone but family or a caregiver and to invalidate votes cast in the wrong precinct. These laws might have some discriminatory effect, but not substantial enough to strike them down, said the Republican court. It makes the Voting Rights Act a “dead letter,” NPR writes. And it bodes ill for pending challenges in Arkansas and elsewhere to a new batch of state laws aimed at reducing the number of people who vote, particularly among poor and minority communities. Arkansas already limits what the Republicans like to call “ballot harvesting,” though evidence of fraud is scant.

DARK MONEY: The same justices overturned lower courts and struck down a California law that requires disclosure of major contributors to non-profits. It was challenged by non-profit political organizations, the sort that raise huge sums and spend it to influence politics (including millions spent by unknown people to influence Supreme Court nominees such as Brett Kavanaugh.) A Koch-affiliated group was among those pressing this case. A former Koch organization employee, state Rep. David Ray shepherded through the recent Arkansas legislature a new law to be sure that such disclosure is prohibited in Arkansas. The backers of dark money pitch it as a 1st Amendment issue. Even the late Justice Antonin Scalia didn’t see disclosure of political contributions that way. Stand up for what you believe in.