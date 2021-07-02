The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed as moot today Dan Whitfield’s appeal of a ruling that he had been properly disqualified as an independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020 because he hadn’t obtained a sufficient number of voter signatures to qualify.

A district judge upheld the petition requirements. The election came and went.

Thus, the court said, the issue is now moot. Whitfield argued that the circumstance could arise again, but the court said:

Here, Whitfield’s interest in this case was predicated on his status as an Independent candidate; without such a candidacy, the challenged provisions do not apply to him. But Whitfield’s 2020 Independent candidacy has ended and, despite direct inquiries from us at oral argument, he has not indicated whether he intends to run as an Independent again. Thus, this case is no longer “live,” and this appeal is moot.

Whitfield has announced as a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate against Republican Sen. John Boozman.

The 8th Circuit opinion.