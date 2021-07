Labor news of note: Retirement of Arkansas AFL-CIO leader Alan Hughes and relevant of the group’s secretary-treasurer, Jessica Akers, to succeed him. She’s the organization’s first woman president. A Memphis native, she’s been with the Arkansas AFL-CIO since 2011.

Good luck to Akers on labor’s uphill slog in this Right to Work for Less state.

Point of personal privilege: From a look at Akers’ Facebook page, I see she has good taste in dogs.