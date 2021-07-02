With a potentially catastrophic July 4 weekend ahead, here are some daily COVID-19 numbers.

New cases in the last 24 hours: 494

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 199 additional, up to 4,398.

Hospitalizations: Up by only one today, to 338, with 155 in ICU and 73 of those on ventilators.

Hospitalizations and active cases are higher than they’ve been in about four months.

I don’t have an updated vaccination number yet.

Get a shot dammit. You might want to wear a mask in crowds. Keep your distance if you can.